American Airlines pilots union votes in favour of strike; company says negotiations underway

American Airlines pilots have overwhelmingly voted in favour of their labour union to strike work, while the company has claimed that negotiations with the union are underway. The results of the vote were announced on Monday (May 1). However, reports suggest that no walk-offs are imminent as pilot strikes are rare and require federal National Mediation Board permission.

Why are the pilots considering a strike?

The union, Allied Pilots Association (APA), said that more than 96 per cent of American pilots participated in the vote, out of which 99 per cent have allowed the union to call a strike. The vote came after the talks for a new deal dragged on, in March.

“Today marks a proud milestone in our pilot group’s unity and resolve and an important step on our path to securing the contract we have earned and deserve — one that prevents management from operating at a discount to our competitors and includes our ‘must have’ quality-of-life priorities,” APA president Captain Ed Sicher wrote to pilots Monday, as quoted by CNBC.

However, Sicher has also said that his members are ready to strike if necessary but reaching a contract agreement is still in the realm of possibility.

The association represents more than 15,000 American Airlines pilots. It has sought not only increases in pay but quality-of-life improvements, like better and predictable schedules after the travel and aviation industry witnessed a rise in demand as Covid-related restrictions were eased.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that pilot contract negotiations across the industry have recently faced difficulty and that American Airlines is not the only one. As pilots for Southwest Airlines might also soon begin voting on a similar strike authorisation later this month.

What did the airline say?

American Airlines told Wall Street Journal that the company believes that it will reach an agreement with the pilots’ union soon and that the vote indicates pilots’ sense of urgency heading into negotiations. “The finish line is in sight,” an American Airline spokeswoman told Wall Street Journal.

“We understand that a strike authorisation vote is one of the important ways pilots express their desire to get a deal done and we respect the message of voting results,” she added. This also comes after American Airlines CEO Robert Isom had said they were ready to raise their pilots’ pay to match their competition Delta Airlines.

Earlier this year, Delta’s pilots approved a four-year deal which included a pay raise of 34 per cent and other improvements.



Citing the recent contract proposal, CNBC reported that if the union accepted a potential four-year deal, American Airlines pilots would receive higher 401(k) contributions while a captain flying narrow-body planes would make $475,000 while the most senior captains of wide-body planes would make $590,000 per year.



