Alaska Airlines inspection shows loose bolts on 'many' Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) CEO, Ben Minicucci, revealed that the airline uncovered "some loose bolts on many" of its Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX 9s during inspections, media reports said. The inspections were carried out by the airlines when its Flight 1282, which departed from Portland, Oregon, was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday (Jan 5) after, in a mid-air scare, a door "plug" blew off at a height of 16,000 feet.

Alaska Airlines, on January 8, reported that its technicians had identified "some loose hardware" on certain 737 MAX 9 planes. The airline assured that all of its aircraft were undergoing comprehensive inspections, adhering to detailed instructions from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in consultation with Boeing.

The FAA announced that 171 MAX 9 jetliners, equipped with the same fuselage panel that blew out, would remain grounded. The jets will only be put to use after "enhanced" inspections. These will include checking of left and right cabin door exit plugs, components of the door, and other fasteners, reports said.

Also Read | North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea, says South Korea

In the dramatic emergency landing of the Alaska Airlines flight, after a rectangular hole was left in the aircraft, the missing door plug was discovered in the backyard of a Portland school teacher.

Jennifer Homendy, chief of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), disclosed that the blown-out panel was manufactured in Malaysia by Boeing's primary supplier. Earlier, there was a closed-door meeting involving Homendy and the members of the Senate Commerce Committee in Washington.

Watch | Decoding Canada's crackdown on students × “Nothing was said about penalties or enforcement, but when there is an end result, I have no doubt but that there will be consequences,” a Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran said. At the briefing, “there was also interest in trying to make sure that the FAA is doing its job in its oversight,” as per Moran.