Afghan man in Germany attacks a woman with a knife for 'working'

A 29-year-old Afghan guy attacked and severely injured a 58-year-old landscape gardener while she was working in a park in Berlin's Wilmersdorf area on Sunday.

The man allegedly attacked the woman because he didn't like the idea that she was working as a woman, according to the authorities.

On Saturday afternoon, the assailant allegedly approached the victim and spoke with her. He then abruptly pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the neck numerous times.

A 66-year-old passerby, who tried to come to the woman's rescue, was also severely injured.

The offender was detained on charges of attempted murder and violent assault, according to Berlin's general state prosecutor's office.

According to police, the suspect may be suffering from mental illness.

However, prosecutors and criminal police are investigating him on suspicion of being motivated by Islamist ideology in his attack.

