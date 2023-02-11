48 arrested in Turkey for looting, defrauding quake-hit victims

As many as 48 people were arrested in earthquake-hit Turkey on Saturday for allegedly looting the damaged buildings and defrauding victims by making prank calls.

Turkey’s Anadolu Agency said that the suspects were arrested following investigations carried out in eight provinces of the region. At least 42 were arrested in southern Hatay province alone.

The security teams retrieved 11,000 US dollars, 70,000 Turkish life (USD 3,700), 20 cellphones, eight laptops, five appliances, six guns, and three rifles as well as jewellery and bank cards belonging to different people, the news agency reported quoting security personnel sources.

Two suspects were arrested for posing as aid workers and allegedly trying to loot six truckloads of food for quake victims in the Hatay province.

In Istanbul's Beykoz district, six suspects were arrested for deceiving an earthquake victim in southern Gaziantep, by telephone.

According to reports, the suspects, posing themselves as telecommunications workers, said they could help the victim if he provides his personal banking information.

Turkey has been focusing on expediting relief efforts after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck its southeastern region and nearby Syria. At least 25,000 have been reported dead, and the number of casualties is expected to rise further, as the evacuation efforts are underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces in southeastern Turkey.

Prosecutors can now detain people for an extra three days from four days previously for looting crimes as part of extended powers under the state of emergency, according to a decree published in the official gazette Saturday.

On Saturday, he vowed to would crack down on looters. "We've announced a state of emergency," he said during a visit to the quake-affected province of Diyarbakir.

"This means that, from now on, people involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," Erdogan said.

(With inputs from agencies)