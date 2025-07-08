/233 children poisoned with lead in China in food decoration gone awry. What happened?

It was supposed to be a food decoration on steamed red date cake and sausage corn bun at a Chinese preschool. But consuming the ‘food items’ led some 233 children being sent to hospitals due to lead poisoning. What really happened?

What happened in China kindergarten poisoning?

The incident happened in March in Gansu province's Tianshui City. Parents reported their wards suffering from stomach and leg pain and a lack of appetite since March.

In hospital tests, the children showed high lead levels after consuming the food items.

It emerged upon probe that the school chefs used “inedible paint” to decorate food at Peixin Kindergarten, according to a report in BBC.

Hospital tests revealed that the food samples contained lead levels that are 2,000 times beyond the national safety limit. According to investigators, the lead levels in the cakes and buns were 1052mg/kg and 1340mg/kg respectively, far beyond the legal limit of 0.5mg/kg.

How did paint end up in food in China preschool?

Police said that the school principal had instructed staff to buy the paint online. The paint was clearly marked as inedible.

After the children fell ill, police had to search for the hidden paint supplies, said the report.

Lead poisoning can have long-term effects, worry parents in China poisoning incident

The parents are worried that the lead poisoning could cause long-term effects, with one parent

telling the BBC about concerns for his son's health. He said his child now requires 10 days of treatment and medication.

Staff were seen adding pigments to food

The food decoration gone awry was caught on CCTV. The footage, aired by Chinese state media, purportedly showed school staff adding pigment to the food.

According to the BBC report, the principal of the preschool and seven others, including the main investor, are being investigated for “producing toxic and harmful food.”