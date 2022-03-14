21-year-old woman stabs date during sex as revenge for 2020 killing of Iranian general

In a strange incident, a woman stabbed her date in a Vegas hotel room as an act of revenge for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader who was killed in an American drone strike. Nika Nikoubin, who is 21-year-old, met the person on the dating website Plenty of fish.

She has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of battery and burglary of a business.

Both of them agreed to meet at the Sunset station hotel and casino in Henderson on March 5. As per the police, they rented a room together.

According to a report by KLAS, the pair began having sex. This is when Nika put a blindfold on the man. She then switched off the lights.

A couple of minutes later, the man "felt a pain on the side of his neck."

Also read | Elon Musk says Tesla and SpaceX are facing inflation pressure in raw materials and logistics

As per the police report, the girl had reportedly stabbed the man in the neck "for revenge against US troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020."

When he realised, the man pushed her off and immediately dialled 911. The girl also ran out as she told a hotel employee that she had just stabbed a man. While speaking to the investigator, she said that she had listened to a song called "Grave Digger," which "gave her the motivation… to carry out her revenge."

In 2020, former US President Donald Trump ordered the strike that killed Soleimani near Baghdad's airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Hamdi al-Muhandis.

Trump said at the time that the assassination came in response to a wave of attacks on US interests in Iraq.

The killing of Soleimani, the architect of Iran's Middle Eastern military strategy, sent shock waves across the region and sparked fears of a direct military confrontation between decades-old arch enemies Washington and Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies)