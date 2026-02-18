/'We're working on full fix': YouTube down for several users worldwide | Can you fix 'something went wrong' error?

Several users worldwide are facing issues while accessing YouTube and Downdetector showed that the problem has been occurring since an hour now. As users shared screenshot of black screen and ‘something went wrong’ error messages on X and other social media platforms, YouTube issues an official statement saying that they are aware of the outage and they are working to fix the problem. Downdetector showed that approximately 320,000 users were affected by the outage. 74 per cent of those on Downdetector said that they faced problems on the app, while 10 per cent faced problems on the website. The countries where YT is facing outages are India, Britain, Australia, and Mexico, according to DownDetector.

In a statement, YouTube said, “We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we’ll provide updates as soon as we have them.". It also added, “An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids). The homepage is back, but we're still working on a full fix –more coming soon!”

Can you fix the error at home?

The outage was first reported when users tried accessing YouTube and they got an error message 'Something is Wrong'. YouTube TV had 8,923 issue ‌reports on the website, while Google had 2,694. Users on X said the site and app showed error messages and failed to load homepages or recommendations. The Verge’s Tom Warren noted videos worked, but core features were unavailable for many viewers worldwide. An individual also shared the ‘something went wrong’ screen that many users complained they were getting.