/'They called me daddy': Trump mixes Greenland with Iceland in NATO remarks

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (January 21) revisited remarks made last year by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who had jokingly referred to him as “daddy,” while also confusing Greenland with Iceland as he renewed his call to acquire the Danish autonomous territory. Trump said he had been helping Europe and NATO for decades and claimed that allies were highly supportive of him until recently. Referring to past praise, he recalled being called “daddy” by a “very smart man” who, he said, believed Trump was running things. Trump then complained that he had gone from being praised to being portrayed as a terrible person.

He argued that his current request, seeking control of what he described as a cold, remote “piece of ice”—was modest compared to what the US had given NATO over many years, insisting the territory was strategically important for global security and peace. Trump also questioned NATO’s commitment, saying the US would defend its allies completely but he was unsure they would do the same in return.

During his speech and subsequent fireside chat at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, President Donald Trump took aim at Switzerland, the host nation of the annual gathering. Trump recalled imposing a 39% tariff on Swiss imports last year—one of the steepest rates applied at the time—saying the decision triggered intense backlash from Swiss officials. “All hell broke loose. They were calling nonstop,” he remarked, adding that the reaction led him to conclude that Switzerland’s economic strength depends heavily on the United States.

He suggested the tariffs could have been even more severe, claiming that higher rates would have caused serious financial damage to the country. After months of negotiations, however, the tariff was reduced to 15%, matching the rate applied to goods from the European Union. The remarks drew a mix of uncomfortable laughter and quiet disapproval from audience members, though most attendees remained silent as Trump aired his complaints.