/‘Significant uptick’: Secret Service warned of rise in threats before WH media gala shooting

The US Secret Service Director Sean Curran had warned of a “significant uptick” in threats earlier this month. His remarks resurfaced after a shooting incident at US President Donald Trump’s media gala in Washington on Saturday (Apr 25). Shots were fired at the Hilton hotel, where hundreds had gathered for the White House Correspondents’ dinner. Trump was rushed off the stage and evacuated from the ballroom as chaos unfolded at the venue.

“Just in the last 10 days, we’ve seen a significant uptick in threat cases. We’re going to need more resources to keep pace,” Curran had told a House Appropriations subcommittee on April 16 that oversees funding for the Department of Homeland Security. The Secret Service comes under DHS, which has been shut down since mid-February over a divide between lawmakers regarding funding for immigration enforcement purposes.

“I’ve taken a hard look of what we need, listened to internal and external reviews, and compared our past requirements to today’s threats. The president’s budget is a good step forward, but there’s still more to do,” Curran said. “Last year, we conducted 7,182 protective visits, and we are on pace to exceed that this year. These numbers are astronomical.”

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Media gala shooting

Armed guards opened fire at the gunman, who charged through a security checkpoint just outside the ballroom where Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, other top officials, and a crowd of hundreds were present for the black-tie gathering. People took cover under the tables as the Secret Service teams swarmed the venue.

“Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the individual,” Washington police chief Jeffery Carroll told reporters. “A US Secret Service uniformed division officer was struck in his vest. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He appears to be in good spirits.”

Following the incident, Trump described the suspect as a “lone wolf”. “In my opinion, he was a lone wolf,” Trump said of the shooter, describing the man as a “whack job”. He added that the man had been captured and his apartment in California was being searched.