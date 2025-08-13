US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska on August 15 (Friday), to discuss the Russia-Ukraine peace plan; however, without Ukraine's participation. Before that, the US president will also hold virtual talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday. This comes after Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, visited Russia last week and met with Putin.

According to a source in the Ukrainian president's office, Putin suggested that Ukraine withdraw its troops from Ukrainian-controlled parts of partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, while Russia would pull back from areas it controls in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, Kyiv Independent reported.

But the people of Ukraine have something to say about the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, especially when it does not include Ukraine in the talks.

Artem Nikitin, a Ukrainian lawyer, said that she hopes for the best, but believes that they can't expect anything good from the talks.

"Unfortunately, we’re not in a position to influence this much. So I hope for the best. I believe. But, to be honest, my mind tells me that we can’t expect anything good from this," Nikitin said.

Another Ukrainian woman, Nataliia Prykhodka, wife of a fallen soldier, called it all a "nonsense", saying that how can they solve their fate without them.

“Secondly, what were so many deaths for? I lost my husband, and I don't want this to end (like this). I know that (Putin) wants more; he won't stop. All these negotiations are just a farce; it's just about money," she said.

She continued, "People need to get up, go out, and do something. Who cares — we are already being bombed. What's the point of sitting at home and discussing all this, going in circles?"

She stressed that Ukrainians need to change everything, starting with "ourselves", so that "our fate isn’t decided without us.”