/‘Only a matter of time’: Report claims FBI Chief Kash Patel is next big exit from Trump administration

Amid growing speculation over internal reshuffles in the Trump administration, FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly emerging as a potential senior official who could exit his post, according to a Politico report. The development comes as discussions intensify within White House circles about possible further changes in key positions.

As per the report, questions have surfaced regarding Patel’s standing in the administration. A senior White House official, speaking anonymously to Politico, suggested that Patel could be next in line for a possible departure. The official was quoted as saying, “It’s only a matter of time,” while referring to the FBI director’s position.

He pointed to growing concerns over increasing negative media coverage involving Patel. According to them, the situation was “not a good look” for a senior cabinet-level figure and has reportedly become a distraction that is frustrating Donald Trump.

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However, there has been no official confirmation from the White House or the FBI regarding any decision or planned change in Patel’s role.

The development comes amid a wider churn inside the Trump administration, with Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi having already been removed in recent months. Todd Lyons has announced he will step down next month, while John C Phelan was ousted last week by Pete Hegseth.

Even as speculation around Kash Patel’s future as FBI Director grows, the White House has publicly defended him. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Politico that Patel continues to be “a critical player” in the administration’s law-and-order agenda.

At the centre of the controversy is a report by The Atlantic, which cited around two dozen current and former officials.

The report alleged that Patel’s colleagues raised concerns over his drinking habits and repeated unexplained absences. It claimed his security team at times struggled to reach or wake him, and accused him of heavy drinking at a private Washington club. The report also flagged internal worries that such behaviour could affect public safety, with some officials describing him as “unreachable” and claiming certain investigations faced delays.

Patel has strongly denied all allegations and taken legal action. He has filed a USD 250 million defamation lawsuit against the magazine and one of its reporters, accusing them of publishing a “defamatory” piece filled with “false and fabricated claims” aimed at damaging his reputation and forcing him out of office.