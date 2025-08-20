/'Not grounded in historical facts': India dismisses Nepal's objection to India-China deal over Lipulekh border

The Nepal Government on Wednesday (August 20) reaffirmed Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani lying east of the Mahakali River as an integral part of Nepal, in response to the India-China Lipulekh trade agreement.

The government’s position on Lipulekh comes after the latest agreement between India and China to reopen border trade through Lipulekh during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s official visit to India earlier this week. In a statement, Nepal’s Foreign Ministry asserted that the country’s Constitution clearly enshrines Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani as part of Nepal’s official map.

“The Government of Nepal has consistently urged the Government of India not to carry out activities such as road construction/expansion or border trade in that area. It has also duly informed the friendly neighbor, China, that this area falls within Nepali territory,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The boundary issue has remained a longstanding irritant in India-Nepal ties. This development is likely to reignite the dispute between the two nations. Nepal says it is committed to resolving the issues with its friendly neighbour India on the basis of evidence.

“Guided by the spirit of the close and friendly relations between Nepal and India, the Government of Nepal remains committed to resolving the boundary issues between the two countries through diplomatic means, on the basis of historical treaties and agreements, facts, maps, and evidence,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Indian External Affairs Ministry reacted to Nepal’s statement. On territorial claims, India reiterated that they are unjustified and not backed by historical facts, stressing that unilateral expansion is unacceptable.

“Our position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Border trade between India and China through Lipulekh pass had commenced in 1954 and has been going on for decades. This trade had been disrupted in recent years due to Covid and other developments, and both sides have now agreed to resume it,” the Indian statement read.