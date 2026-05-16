/'National security disaster': Democrats accuse Trump of corruption over stock market transactions

Democrats on Friday (May 15) accused Donald Trump of corruption following the disclosure of major stock market transactions carried out in his name, while his son Eric Trump denied any wrongdoing. "The President's corruption is a national security disaster," Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote on X. Warren specifically pointed to the purchase of shares in NVIDIA, the semiconductor giant known for producing advanced AI chips. Trump recently permitted Nvidia to continue selling products to China, a move that temporarily boosted the company’s stock price. "Trump brought the NVIDIA CEO on his trip to China to lobby (Chinese President) Xi Jinping to buy advanced AI chips, even though it would create a US national security threat," Warren also wrote. "It turns out Trump also bought millions in NVIDIA's stock."

Eric Trump rejected the allegations and defended the family’s financial practices. "All of our assets are invested in a blind trust by the largest financial institutions in broad market indexes. To suggest that individual stocks are being bought or sold, at the discretion of any member of the Trump family, would be a lie and blatantly false," Eric Trump wrote on X. Although Eric Trump does not hold an official government position, he accompanied the president on his visit to China this week.

Jensen Huang also joined the trip alongside the US delegation. Meanwhile, JB Pritzker sharply criticized Trump, calling him "the most corrupt president in American history" in a post on X.

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Since returning to the office, Trump has transferred management of the Trump Organization to his sons, though critics argue the administration has adopted looser ethical standards compared to his first term. During his previous presidency, Trump imposed a moratorium on the family’s foreign investments, but he did not renew the restriction after returning to power. The Trump Organization recently announced plans to build a hotel complex in Tbilisi, Georgia.