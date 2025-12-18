/'Matilda Bee': Australia mourns youngest victim of Bondi terror attack as PM vows war on extremism

As Australia continues to reel from the horrific Bondi Beach shooting, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday (Dec 18) vowed to crack down on extremism in the nation. This comes as mourners gathered to farewell the youngest victim, a 10-year-old girl remembered as "our little ray of sunshine". The attack on Sunday evening, which targeted a Jewish Hanukkah celebration by the water, left 15 people dead. Authorities say the gunmen, a father, and son duo, were driven by Islamic State-inspired ideology in what has been described as a clear act of antisemitic terrorism.

Albanese vows a crackdown on antisemitism

Speaking to reporters, Albanese said the country's grief had turned into anger and resolve and vowed to banish the "evil of antisemitism from our society". He said that "Australians are shocked and angry. I am angry. It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge."

The PM outlined a series of proposed measures, including stronger powers to shut down extremist preachers and expanded authority to deny or cancel visas for those promoting hatred. He also spoke of a new framework to list organisations whose leaders engage in hate. He also said "serious vilification" based on race would be made a federal criminal offence.

Australia bids goodbye to Bondi Beach shooting's youngest victim

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Sydney for the funeral of Matilda, the youngest person killed in the attack. Inside the Chevra Kadisha Memorial Hall, bouquets of white lilies filled the space, while outside, balloons decorated with bumblebees floated in the air, a nod to her nickname, "Matilda Bee".

The rabbi leading the service read a message from her school, describing her as "our little ray of sunshine" who was "genuinely the most kind, caring and compassionate young girl, who brightened everyone's day with her radiant smile and infectious laugh."