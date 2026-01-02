/‘Locked and loaded’: Trump warns Iran against killing protesters, says US ‘will come to their rescue’

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 2) said that the United States is “locked and loaded” to respond if Iran kills protesters amid violence in the country. Following clashes between protesters and security forces in several Iranian cities, six people were killed. The demonstrators took to the streets of Tehran on Sunday (Dec 28) over the rising cost-of-living. The shopkeepers announced a strike due to high prices and economic stagnation.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump warned Iran of violence against peaceful protesters, alleging it is a custom of Tehran.

“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” the US president wrote.

“We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump added.