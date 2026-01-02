Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Locked and loaded’: Trump warns Iran against killing protesters, says US ‘will come to their rescue’

‘Locked and loaded’: Trump warns Iran against killing protesters, says US ‘will come to their rescue’

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 14:32 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 15:33 IST
‘Locked and loaded’: Trump warns Iran against killing protesters, says US ‘will come to their rescue’

US President Donald Trump, protests in Iran Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump warned Iran of violence against peaceful protesters, alleging it is a custom of Tehran.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 2) said that the United States is “locked and loaded” to respond if Iran kills protesters amid violence in the country. Following clashes between protesters and security forces in several Iranian cities, six people were killed. The demonstrators took to the streets of Tehran on Sunday (Dec 28) over the rising cost-of-living. The shopkeepers announced a strike due to high prices and economic stagnation.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump warned Iran of violence against peaceful protesters, alleging it is a custom of Tehran.

“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue,” the US president wrote.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” Trump added.

Iran’s Fars news agency reported Thursday (Jan 1) that two people were killed in clashes between security forces and protesters in the city of Lordegan, in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, while three lost their lives in Azna, in the neighbouring Lorestan province. A member of Iran’s security forces was also killed amid the violence in the western city of Kouhdasht, state television reported.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics