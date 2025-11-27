/‘If Ukraine leaves...’: Putin says Moscow ‘will stop combat operations’ against Kyiv BUT only on one condition

Amid the ongoing talks around ending the war with Donald Trump's 28-point peace plan, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Nov 27) that his country would end the war with Ukraine if Kyiv withdrew from territory Moscow claims as its own. Otherwise, Moscow will take the regions by force, the Russian president warned.

"If Ukrainian forces leave the territories they hold, then we will stop combat operations," Putin said during a visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"If they don't, then we will achieve it by military means," he added.

'Russia ‘certainly won’t agree to’ Trump’s 28-pointers Ukraine peace plan'

Russia's former director at the National Security Council said on Monday (Nov 24) that the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump in the Russia-Ukraine war has certain parts that Moscow "certainly would not agree to". He said that Russia has “every incentive” to drag out the negotiation process.



“There are elements of this the Russians certainly won’t agree to. There are elements the Ukrainians won’t agree to. But the Russians have every incentive to play this along,” Jeffrey Edmonds, former director for Russia at the National Security Council, told CNN. “There’s no incentive for them to actually agree to this, but there’s every incentive for them to drag it along,” he said.

"You have to change the Kremlin’s calculus on whether or not they can achieve their goals in Ukraine … That is the only thing that’s ultimately going to bring them to the table," he said when he was asked what could push Russia toward some form of peace agreement.