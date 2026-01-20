/‘If anybody thinks that...’: After linking it to Greenland takeover, Trump says he ‘doesn’t care’ about Nobel Peace Prize

After linking his Greenland takeover push to the Nobel Peace Prize, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jan 20) that her "doesn't care" about the prize. This came days after the American president sent a letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store saying that he does not feel any obligation for peace after the country denied the Nobel prize to him. “I don’t care about the Nobel Prize. First of all, a very fine woman felt that I deserved it and really wanted me to have the Nobel Prize, and I appreciate that. If anybody thinks that Norway doesn’t control the Nobel Prize, they are just kidding,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also said that all he cared about was saving lives. “And I saved… tens of millions of lives,” he claimed.

‘I no longer feel an obligation’

In the letter to the Norwegian PM, Trump said, “Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America."



The Norwegian PM said, “I can confirm that this is a text message that I received yesterday afternoon from President Trump. It came in response to a short text message from me sent earlier the same day, on behalf of myself and the President of Finland.”