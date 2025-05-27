‘Hand of Kremlin’ or ‘miscalculated strength’? Russian foreign minister takes a sly dig over Macron’s viral video

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Monday mocked the viral video of French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte is seen pushing his face away as they arrived in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.

Mocking the video, which is being widely circulated on social media, Zakharova wrote on Telegram that Macron got “a right hook from his wife”.

“Did the first lady decide to cheer up her husband with a gentle pat on the cheek and miscalculated her strength? Was she handing him a tissue, but missed? Did she want to fix his collar but ended up reaching the beloved face?” she said.

“Here’s a hint: maybe it was the ‘hand of the Kremlin’?” she added.

In the video, Macron appears to move his face away from his wife’s hand, as many interpret it as a part of an argument between the couple.

The Elysee Palace initially denied the video's existence, but later admitted the incident, calling it just a “playful teasing”.

“It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh. It was a moment of closeness,” an Elysee official said.

Macron denies ‘domestic dispute’

Responding to the ongoing debate over the viral video, Macron denied any claims of “domestic dispute”, saying that they were “joking as we often do” and noting that other videos had been misinterpreted. The French president was referring to the videos of him wrongly shared, claiming he had a bag of cocaine or confronting the Turkish president.

“None of these are true” and “everyone needs to calm down”, he said.

Earlier, Macron and his German and British counterparts were wrongly accused by Zakharova and American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who alleged that they were using drugs on a train from Ukraine. In reality, a crumpled tissue was mistaken for a bag of cocaine on low-quality video.

Despite the claims being debunked, the incident prompted a high-level response from the Elysee Palace and the French foreign ministry.