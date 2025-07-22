'Half now, rest after': US mother asks man for $400 in exchange for sexually assaulting her 7-month-old daughter

Trigger warning: Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.



In the United States' Indianapolis, a mother of seven children has been arrested for allegedly trying to pimp out her baby for sex in exchange for $400. The woman, identified as 32-year-old Morgan Stapp, as per reports, sent a Snapchat message to an unidentified man offering him an opportunity to sexually assault her 7-month-old daughter in exchange for the money. She reportedly told him that he would have to pay half the amount before raping the infant and half after. She was arrested for her crime on July 8 and has been released since then on a bail bond of $100,000. Furthermore, she was charged with child sex trafficking (attempt to commit), a level 2 felony. If convicted, she faces a fixed sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison.

What happened?

As per reports, on 1 November 2024, the mother of seven tried to facilitate a sexual relation between a man on Snapchat and her seven-month-old daughter. As per information from a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, she allegedly messaged a man indicating that he could sexually assault the little girl in exchange for $400. "U can (expletive) her for 400$. Half now, rest after. I'll send my address I do live alone, and her dad is not in the picture," the alleged message read, as reported by People.

The message was flagged by Snapchat, and authorities intervened. 10 days after the message was sent, FBI agents met with Stapp at her residence in Indianapolis. The mother denied sending the alarming message and allegedly claimed that her account, username 'morgan-stapp' had been hacked. She also told agents that she had received an email saying her Snapchat account has been permanently banned due to "online commercial transactions".