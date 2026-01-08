/'DONALD TRUMP WILL KILL YOU': US Senator Lindsey Graham's stern warning to Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei

Senator Lindsey Graham, a US Republican, has made a very serious warning to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, that eventually the President Donald Trump would take lethal action if the Iranian officials do not stop killing or causing injury to the demonstrators. During his interview on Fox News Tuesday night, Graham expressed very strong support for the Iranian people and implied that the US was the one that stood with them when they went out into the streets all over the country protesting against the worsening economic conditions.

He was very critical during the interview of Iran’s authorities, accusing Khamenei of being a “religious Nazi.” “To the people of Iran: we stand with you tonight,” Graham said during his presence on the Sean Hannity show. “We stand for you taking your country back from the Ayatollah, a religious Nazi who kills his own people and terrorizes the world.”

Graham who was already turning his comments to Iran’s supreme leader then said, “If you keep killing your people who are just asking for a new and better life, then it will be Donald J. Trump’s killing.” He also encouraged the Iranian people by telling them that “help is on the way.” The demonstrations that are now going on in Iran began on December 28 following the terrible devaluation of the rial, which is Iran’s currency, against the US dollar. After that protests erupted throughout the country and in some places they turned violent resulting in clashes with the security forces.