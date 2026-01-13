/'Anti-Trump alliances emerging': Netizens react as PM Modi shares kite festival moments with German chancellor Merz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared glimpses of the International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad on his social media platform, describing the skies as filled with “colours and vibrancy”. PM Modi said in a post on X that he was pleased to showcase the cultural celebration to German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his visit. He added that he was especially delighted to see Merz try his hand at kite flying, calling it a memorable moment.

"The sky over Ahmedabad is full of colours and vibrancy during the International Kite Festival. I am delighted that I was able to show Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz this very special occasion. It also made me very happy that he tried his hand at kite flying!" he said on X.

Social media reacts

After PM Modi shared the glimpses, several users on X came up with their mixed reactions over Merz and PM Modi while they were seen trying their hand at kite flying. A German-based journalist wrote,"Merz is having way more fun as Chancellor than Scholz ever did."

The next user said,"And suddenly, new anti-Trump alliances are emerging. About the Merz trip to India." One of the users asked," Chancellor Merz is being celebrated on the streets of India. When will that happen here in Germany?"

Another also said, "How I enroll with my parents to set up Dad's new phone." The next also wrote,""Retirees who crank up the swag".

Friedrich Merz for a two-day visit

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit to bolster economic and security ties between the third and fourth largest economies of the world. He talked with PM Modi in Ahmedabad, after which 19 pacts were signed between both countries, including a roadmap for defence industrial collaboration and expanding cooperation in the higher education sector.

Additionally, a separate agreement was also signed to boost cooperation in the telecommunications sector. On Monday morning, Modi and Merz visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where they paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, before jointly inaugurating Gujarat’s renowned kite festival. The German Chancellor also toured Adalaj Ni Vav, the historic stepwell located near Gandhinagar.

On Tuesday, he arrived in Bengaluru on the second day of his two-day official visit, which was received at the Kempegowda International Airport by Karnataka Minister for Large & Medium Industries M B Patil and senior government officials, official sources said, news agency PTI reported.