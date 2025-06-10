/'Alien from Wuhan': Another Chinese national arrested for smuggling biological materials into US

Another Chinese national arrested by FBI for smuggling goods into US on June 9. Identified as Chengxuan Han, the PhD student produced false statements about his shipment.

In 2024 and 2025, Han sent four packages to the US from China containing concealed biological material. The parcels were addressed to individuals associated with a laboratory at the University of Michigan.

In a statement US Attorney's Office said, “On June 8, Han arrived at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport on a J1 visa. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted an inspection of Han, during which Han made false statements about the packages and the biological materials she had previously shipped to the United States. CBP officers also found that the content of Han’s electronic device had been deleted three days prior to her arrival in the United States.”

Further added, “Han admitted to sending the packages, admitted that the packages contained biological material related to round worms, and admitted to making false statements to the CBP officers during her inspection.”

Kash Patel, FBI Director took to X, to write, “In a follow up interview with FBI and ICE HSI agents, Han admitted to sending the packages and lying about their contents.”

Attorney Jerome F Gorgon JR stated, “The alleged smuggling of biological materials by this alien from a science and technology university in Wuhan, China—to be used at a University of Michigan laboratory—is part of an alarming pattern that threatens our security. The American taxpayer should not be underwriting a PRC-based smuggling operation at one of our crucial public institutions.”

“The FBI has zero tolerance for those who violate federal law and remains unwavering in our mission to protect the American people. The alleged smuggling of biological materials by Chengxuan Han is a direct threat to public safety and national security, and it severely compromises the integrity of our nation’s research institutions,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office.

This comes within a week after two other Chinese nationals were arrested. The couple accused admitted to smuggling 'Fusarium graminearum' into America — through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.