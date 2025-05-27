'Adulting 101': From US to Canada, schools are introducing crash courses for Gen Zs on how to be an adult

If you are a Gen Z and feel overwhelmed while doing a basic chore like washing dishes, then you are not alone. It has been found that the young generation is facing a massive issue while doing basic things in daily life.

As much as it prompts people in other generations to make fun of Gen Zs, the entire scenario has a reason behind it. When you are grown up having all the resources by your side and do not have to walk to the market to buy groceries or enter the kitchen to make a basic meal, this is exactly what happens.

To deal with this, schools across various developed nations are now launching crash courses for Gen Zs to teach them basic life skills like changing the tyre of a car or washing dishes.

In a report published in The Current, a first-year student at Toronto Metropolitan University, Aldhen Garcia, said had a lot of things to learn.

"I don't know how to change a tyre. I don't have a car at all. I don't know how to sew. I don't know how to do a lot of things, other than cooking," he said.

As per experts, young people, especially Gen Z, are missing out on learning critical skills because they're not given enough independence.

The University of Waterloo created an online resource called Adulting 101 in 2023 to teach students basic life skills. The course teaches people household maintenance, basic nutrition and how to navigate a grocery store.

"I do wish that they had classes that taught how to manage yourself and manage your life," another student said in the published report.

While the course pattern may not sound traditional, it is definitely a fresh initiative to teach students practical skills that they can use in their daily lives instead of usual theoretical lessons.