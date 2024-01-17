Zuma vs Ramaphosa ahead of poll battle | ANC celebrates 112th anniversary

South Africa will have elections in may - August this year. The ANC, the only party that has governed South Africa post-apartheid in 1994, is confident it will get a full majority. But not everyone agrees. Over the years, the party has lost support and this year things have only got worse. For one, former President Jacob Zuma is not supporting the anc this time, instead, he is campaigning for a new party, Umkhonto Wesizwe, and is expected to take away potential voters from anc kalden ongmu has filed this report.