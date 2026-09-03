/Zelensky hails Jaishankar's 'historic' Kyiv visit

A rare and significant moment in Indian diplomacy — External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar became the first Indian foreign minister to make a standalone visit to Ukraine, meeting President Zelensky in Kyiv. Ukraine called it "historic," even as Russia launched a fresh wave of jet-powered Shahed drones during the visit. Talks covered Black Sea shipping, food security, and India's push to end the war. Zelensky thanked India for its stance, days after Modi's own peace message to Putin.