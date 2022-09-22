Zelensky calls for Russia to be stripped of UN veto power while addressing UNGA

Published: Sep 22, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the 77th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) while urging the world leaders to 'unite' against Russia's war in Ukraine and strip Moscow of its veto power.
