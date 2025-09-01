/Yemen's Houthis claim ballistic missile attack on Israeli vessel

Published: Sep 01, 2025, 21:59 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 21:59 IST
Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for firing a ballistic missile at the Liberian-flagged, Israeli-owned tanker Scarlet Ray in the Red Sea. This action follows an Israeli strike that killed the Houthi prime minister and other senior figures, prompting vows of retaliation. The vessel remains intact and under its captain's control, with no reported injuries to the crew. This escalation reflects growing tensions across regional shipping corridors.