Yair Lapid meets French President Emmanuel Macron, revival of Iran nuclear deal on agenda

Published: Jul 06, 2022, 02:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid is in Paris for first one-to-one talks with the French president Emmanuel Macron. The latter received Lapid at the Élysée Palace, the talks will largely focus on the revival of nuclear talks.
