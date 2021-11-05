World's first pill to treat Covid gets approval in UK. Here's all you need to know

Nov 05, 2021, 04:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
United Kingdom on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a pill treatment for Covid-19. Developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics the antiviral is called "molnupiravir".
