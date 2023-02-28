World of Africa | Tunisia's anti-racism protest: All you need to know

A steady flow of taxis has rolled up outside the Ivorian embassy in Tunis in recent days, depositing dozens of migrants who say they no longer feel safe amid an officially sanctioned climate of fear. After a wave of arrests in recent weeks, President Kais Saied gave a speech that critics said was openly racist. Many Sub-Saharan Africans in Tunisia are now heading for the exit. The authorities now claim that the president was misunderstood. But, what's really causing friction in the North African country when it comes to the issue of migrants? Our next report explores.