World Of Africa: 'Cessation of hostilities' in Kivu

The Tutsi-led M23 group has been waging its most serious offensive in Eastern Congo since 2012, further destabilising an area where armed groups have wrangled over land and resources for decades. The resurgence in fighting has caused a diplomatic rift with neighbouring Rwanda, which Congo accuses of backing the group. Rwanda denied this. A mediation team met in Angola and agreed on a cessation of hostilities accord, however the agreement has been rejected by some people in the DRC. What's the real problem in this part of the continent, let's find out in this World of Africa special report.