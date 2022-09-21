World of Africa | Africa's 'vaccine inequity'

In July, the UN Health agency designated monkeypox as a global emergency and appealed to the world to support African countries, so that the catastrophic vaccine inequity that plagued the outbreak of covid-19 wouldn't get repeated. But the global spike in monkepox infection has had little impact on Africa. No rich countries have shared vaccines or treatments with Africa, and some experts fear interest may soon evaporate But why is this the case when it comes to the continent, or rather this often forsaken part of the world?