World Business Watch: NYC Governor sets zero-emission passenger car goal
Sep 09, 2021, 11:45 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
In a landmark move by one of the biggest cities in the world New York, the governor there has signed into law. A bill that sets a goal for all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks to be zero-emission models by 2035.
