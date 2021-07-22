World Business Watch: IMF to keep 2021 global growth forecast at 6% says Kristalina Georgieva

Jul 22, 2021, 11:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the International Monetary Fund is estimating this month that global growth for 2021 will be about 6%, the same as forecast in April, but with some countries growing faster and others more slowly.
