World Business Watch: China blocks 'Didi' from app stores days after US IPO

Jul 05, 2021, 11:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China’s cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to remove Didi Chuxing, dealing a major blow to a country's biggest ride-hailing firm that just days ago pulled off one of the largest US initial public offerings (IPOs) of the past decade.
