World Business Watch: Big Salvadoran majority skeptical of bitcoin as standard currency

Jul 09, 2021, 11:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In a snub to El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, more than three-quarters of Salvadorans are skeptical of the maverick leader’s push to adopt the cryptocurrency bitcoin as parallel legal tender, according to a poll released on Thursday.
