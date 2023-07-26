World Bank: 50% of Nigerians don't have digital skills
The growing global demand for information communication and technology services has emboldened tech-savvy entrepreneurs to grab the opportunities inherent in the multi-billion dollar sector. In a bid to propel the world to new heights in various areas of human endeavors about 80 per cent of Nigerian companies expect to experience in technology. There is a skill gap this year and that is due to the brain drain of its workforce who are seeking greener pastures in other nations.