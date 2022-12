This week in World at War with Mohammed Saleh: Pakistan fights a two-frontal civil war against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan & the Baloch Liberation Army 3 Kurds killed in a racist terror attack in Paris & a 73-year-old man kills 5 people in a shooting rampage in Canada Mohammed Saleh gets you an indepth report of the World's biggest warzones of the week in World At War.