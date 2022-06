World at War | Episode 8: Russia captures Severodonetsk from Ukraine Moscow deploys missiles in the Arctic for world domination Taiwanese student Joseph Wen releases maps of Chinese PLA's military assets Why is Tanzania evicting thousands of Maasai people from Ngorongoro? & Islamic State Khorasan attacks gurudwara in Kabul Mohammed Saleh gets you an indepth report on the world's biggest conflict zones of the week in World At War #WorldAtWar #RussiaUkraine #Arctic