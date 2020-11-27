Women call for end to domestic violence after lockdowns bring more attacks

Marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, this year it assumes great significance amid the pandemic. During the unprecedented lockdown countries across the World, reported increased cases of domestic violence. The United Nations has given a Clarion call for ending gender based violence. The 2020 theme is fund, respond, prevent, collect. 16 days of activism against gender based violence . From Mexico to Istanbul, women across world take to the streets to protest against gender violence.