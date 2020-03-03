WION Wallet: India gold imports plunge 41% in February

Mar 03, 2020, 08.20 PM(IST)
WION Wallet: India gold imports plunge 41% in February | WION News | World News India’s gold imports plunged 41% in February from a year earlier as a rally in local prices to a record high squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Tuesday.