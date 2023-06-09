WION-VOA Co-Production: Mike Pence's jibe at Donald Trump
Several challengers this week have entered the Republican race trying to thwart former President Donald Trump from capturing the party’s presidential nomination for a third consecutive time. Notable among the new entrants: Trump’s longtime loyal vice president, Mike Pence. VOA’s chief national correspondent Steve Herman at the White House explains Pence wasted no time in doing what he previously hesitated to do – forcefully criticize his former boss’ conduct in office.