WION-USA Direct: PM Narendra Modi to address to UNGA Sep 25

Sep 22, 2021, 02:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Prime Minister of India is all set to embark on a five-day visit to the United States in a few hours. These five days will be packed with multiple engagements, meetings, summit, and an address to the United Nations general assembly.
