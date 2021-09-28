WION-USA Direct: Issues like climate change & Afghan crisis dominated 76th UNGA session

Sep 28, 2021, 05:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It has been a jam-packed week at the UN General Assembly. World leaders made their way to the United States for this year's general debate. WION's Sidhant Sibal & Susan Tehrani brings you more on this.
