WION-USA Direct: Indian PM Modi to address 76th session of the UNGA summit

Sep 20, 2021, 06:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
All eyes are on New York where world leaders will gather for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session. WION's Siddhant Sibbal explains Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda and expectations from the high-level meeting.
