A throwback to Meraj's trip to North-East India in early 2020. At the Meghalayan Age Festival, Meraj joined scores of balloonists taking flight in the 'Abode of the Clouds,' and then went underground to discover the surreal beauty that exists below Meghalaya gorgeous landscape. A spectacular cornucopia of caving, ballooning, adventure, music and food, the Meghalayan Age Festival was WION Traveller's last big hurrah before the pandemic.