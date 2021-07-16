WION Sports | Road to Tokyo: Indian men's Hockey team special

India’s journey at the Olympics is synonymous with the sport of Hockey. India won six consecutive Gold medals in the sport on either side of the Second World War and the run yielded 8 Gold medals, a silver and two bronze medals. The trophy cabinet has been barren since 1980 but the Men’s team heads into Tokyo as contenders on merit and not due to sentimental reasons. Chief Coach Graham Reid, Captain Manpreet Singh and Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh spoke about their preparations for the Games with Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.