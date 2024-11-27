Norway's Ambassador May-Elin Stener to India has said that her country can help India get more green energy & "support the very ambitious goals that the Indian government has". Norway is a world leader in green energy, being Europe's largest producer of hydropower, expanding its onshore wind capacity, & giving a significant push to Green Hydrogen. Speaking at WION Podcast, to our correspondent Sidhant Sibal, she said, "when it comes to the climate change goals and the Sustainable Development Goals, it is very clear for us in Norway, and should be also in a lot of other countries, that if India does not reach its goals, the world will not reach its goals".

The ambassador listed India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) as a milestone for Norway. European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is an intergovernmental organization which has Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway & Switzerland as its members. She also spoke about her country's foreign policy, Norway PM Jonas Gahr Støre and PM Modi meeting in Brazil, among other things. Ambassador May-Elin Stener is the first foreign envoy to be at the WION Podcast. Full interview