WION Pitstop | Car Safety Facts: The Story of Airbags

An airbag, also known as an Air Cushion Restraint System or Supplemental Restraint System, is classified as a passive restraint. It automatically inflates upon collision to act as a cushion that prevents the occupants in case of an impact. Today, in the world of cars, airbags are ubiquitous and a mandatory safety feature in most countries. But do you know that the concept of airbags is over a century old? And it took about 30 years to find its use in the automotive domain as a safety item. So, when, and how the airbag was invented? How it became a safety feature? Watch the video to find out.