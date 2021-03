Hong Kong lawmaker Regina IP Lau Suk-Yee staged a walkout, after Taiwan's Former Defence Minister Michael Tsai called Taiwan 'a nation' and COVID-19 'Wuhan virus'. Here is a recap. Guests: 1- Mr. Youssef Chahed, Former Chief of Government, Tunisia 2- Ms. Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee GBS JP, Chinese Politician, Member of ExCo & LegCo and Founder of New People's Party 3- Mr. Michael Tsai, Former Defence Minister, Taiwan 4- Ranil Wickremesinghe, Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka